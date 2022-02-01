The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 5,045.45 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LON:BKG traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,219 ($56.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,179. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,559.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,588.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

