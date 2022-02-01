AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 45,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,380. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

