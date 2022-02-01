Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. Sonova has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

