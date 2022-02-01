Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 118,032 shares.The stock last traded at $101.58 and had previously closed at $101.17.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.