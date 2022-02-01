Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $20.73 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $26.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.36. 310,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.91 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.