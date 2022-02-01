Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $117.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,903 shares of company stock worth $417,746,507. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,711.49. 19,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,850.93 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,833.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,827.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

