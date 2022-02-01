Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,660,866 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a market cap of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

