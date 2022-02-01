Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $26.81

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $26.05. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1,406 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

