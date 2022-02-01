MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $166.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

