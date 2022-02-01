PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,902,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 5,061,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.5 days.

PREKF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,429. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PREKF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.