Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Down 3.5%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $52.72. Approximately 4,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.