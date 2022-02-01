Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 231,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,147,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

