Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 5.9%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.66. Approximately 3,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

