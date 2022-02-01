Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $669.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 28% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $669.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00247841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,740,924 coins and its circulating supply is 434,480,488 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.