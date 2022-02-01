Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 489,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,405. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

