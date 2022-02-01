Phantasma Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $155.77 million and $2.75 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,708.48 or 0.99851176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00511801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

