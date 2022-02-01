Pigeoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,600.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $386,006.54 and approximately $10,600.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

