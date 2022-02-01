Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $190,051.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,446,612 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

