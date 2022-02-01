$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the lowest is $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $40.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.14 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $42.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

ABT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.56. 135,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

