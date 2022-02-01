$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 147,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,304. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

