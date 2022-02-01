Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,449. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

