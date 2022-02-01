Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. 8,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

