SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 84,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

S stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,084. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

