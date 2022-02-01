Anchor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $337.91 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $337.91 million and $4.71 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,434,886 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.