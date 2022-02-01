Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLT. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,781. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

