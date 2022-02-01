Mchain (MAR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 68.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Mchain has traded up 66.1% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $43,590.07 and approximately $19.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012882 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,316,850 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

