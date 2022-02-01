First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.83. 92,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.25 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

