Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.30 million and $3,278.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.39 or 0.07154144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00291802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.00738846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010038 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00374106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00235813 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

