Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Drops By 24.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 60,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $159.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAT. Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

