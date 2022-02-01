Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

