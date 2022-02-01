First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

FUNC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762. The company has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39. First United has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First United by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

