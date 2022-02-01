Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.25. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

