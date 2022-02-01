Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

