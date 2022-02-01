CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

