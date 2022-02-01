Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 6.9% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.70. 150,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,256,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.