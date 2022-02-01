Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.