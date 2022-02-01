CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

