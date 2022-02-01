Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $505.13 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

