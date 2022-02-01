NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267,393 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NVIDIA worth $710,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 187,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.46. The company had a trading volume of 847,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $603.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.