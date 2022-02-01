Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $910.60. 293,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,223,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,028.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $895.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $914.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

