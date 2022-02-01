Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

