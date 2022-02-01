Trek Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.73. The company had a trading volume of 121,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

