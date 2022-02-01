Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $29.97 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.79. 25,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

