-$0.67 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

FWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,176. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

