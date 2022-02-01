Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 2,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Meridian has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

