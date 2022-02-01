Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,722.24).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 1,999 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,018.99 ($2,714.43).

On Monday, November 15th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 28,436 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,857.80 ($40,142.24).

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £14,964.60 ($20,119.12).

LON:JEFI traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.15 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 49,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.35. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.