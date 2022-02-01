Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYCR. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,407. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $136,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

