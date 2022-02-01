Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.19. 69,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.02 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

