AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $23.71. AT&T shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 2,109,618 shares trading hands.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

