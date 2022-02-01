Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.89

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 43129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.